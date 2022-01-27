‘Dead Day’ Reunites ‘Vampire Diaries’ Duo Julie Plec & Kevin Williamson at Peacock

Peacock is giving a straight-to-series order to Dead Day, a supernatural drama series based on the bestselling AfterShock comic book series by Ryan Parrott.

The project reunites The Vampire Diaries producing duo Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson who will serve as co-showrunners, executive producers, and writers on the project. Dead Day follows a group of characters navigating the annual “dead day,” an occasion when for one night, the dead are able to come back and complete unfinished business.

The unfinished business can range from everything to celebrating a night back on earth or tormenting the living. Along with collaborating on The Vampire Diaries with Williamson, Plec’s notable works includes The Originals and Legacies. Meanwhile, Williamson’s previous credits also include Dawson’s Creek and The Following.

“We have been looking for a project to do together and Dead Day has all the ingredients we love as storytellers,” Plec and Williamson said in a shared statement. “Love, death, thrills and tears — and we know Susan Rovner and her team at Peacock is the perfect fit for this project.”

Following the announcement, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming’s president of scripted content, Lisa Katz said, “Dead Day combines an exciting, high-concept premise with relatable characters and real emotion. We jumped at the opportunity to work with Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson, who not only have tremendous individual track records with their high-quality storytelling, but have created magic together before.”

Peacock has already teamed up with Plec on their forthcoming YA supernatural drama Vampire Academy on which she co-created and co-showruns. Plec is also executive producing NBC’s The Endgame which is set to premiere on February 21.

Joining Plec and Williamson on Dead Day are fellow executive producers Ben Fast, Emily Cummins, Lee Kramer, Jon Kramer, and David Sigurani. Meanwhile, Ryan Parrott serves as a consulting producer on the series from Universal Television. Stay tuned for more on the show as Dead Day takes shape at Peacock.

Dead Day, Series Premiere, TBA, Peacock