‘Vampire Academy’: Peacock Unveils Cast of Julie Plec’s Upcoming Series

The cast of Peacock’s Vampire Academy is taking shape as the streamer unveiled several stars who will appear as series regulars in the Julie Plec title.

Plec, who has helmed The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Legacies, serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer alongside Marguerite MacIntyre. Based on Richelle Mead’s novels, Vampire Academy has been ordered for a 10-episode first season at Peacock.

Filming on location in Spain and produced by Universal Television, the series covers a plethora of subjects ranging from romance, friendship, and death to sex and scandal. Set in a world of privilege and glamour, the action follows two young women’s friendship as it transcends their strikingly different classes. Together, they’ll enter the royal vampire society by attending St. Vladmir’s Academy, where royal vampires are educated and half-human teens train to protect them from the savage “Strigoi” vampires who want to destroy them.

Series regulars include Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore, André Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser, and Andrew Liner. Stringer will play vampire-human hybrid Rose Hathaway, who is the strongest fighter in her class. Nieves has been cast as Lissa Dragomir, a Royal Moroi vampire, who is uninterested in politics and royal society.

Moore’s character Dimitri Belikov is a model of a Dhampir guardian and is essentially a bodyguard to the ruling Moroi. Kim plays Royal Moroi vampire Christian Ozera, who is a pariah at the school due to his parents’ societal sins. The role of Moroi noble vampire Victor Dashkov is being filled by Richards, with Uwajeh is set to play fellow Moroi Tatiana Vogel.

McKenna-Bruce’s Mia Karp is a non-royal attendee of the academy who has a plan to work her way up the ladder. Meanwhile, Blundell plays Meredith, a strong-willed Dhampir and student at the academy. Kaiser has been cast as Sonya Karp, a non-royal who sits on the fringes of Moroi society. And Liner will portray Mason Ashford, a charming and popular Guardian-in-training.

See Also Peacock Orders 'Vampire Academy' From Julie Plec Straight to Series Richelle Mead's young adult paranormal romance novels were previously adapted as a film starring Zoey Deutch.

Along with Plec and MacIntyre, the series is executive produced by Emily Cummins, Don Murphy, Susan Monford, Deepak Naya, and Jullian DeFrehn. Plec will serve as a director alongside Bille Woodruff, Luis Prieto, Jesse Warn, Erica Dunton, and Geoff Shotz. Stay tuned for more details as production gets underway in Spain.

Vampire Academy, Series Premiere, TBA, Peacock