‘Joe Millionaire’: Carolyn Gets Jealous of Kurt & Amanda’s Flirting in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Things are getting competitive on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer as the women fight for Kurt’s attention in the latest episode, “Campfire, Cuddles, S’more Drama.”

Most of the drama surrounds Carolyn’s jealousy of Amanda and Kurt’s bonding as teased in the exclusive first look clip, above. “I’m annoyed right now in this moment at the thought of Kurt willing to throw away a very special thing like the connection that we have,” Carolyn says in the sneak peek.

Why is she so annoyed? Because to her, “Kurt and Amanda, their connection it’s not really real, and it’s kind of sad,” according to Carolyn. The observation takes place on a group camping trip as Amanda and Kurt sit, chat, and laugh together on the sidelines while other girls play a game of cornhole.

Despite Carolyn’s opinion on the matter, the connection between Amanda and Kurt is pretty plain to see, including sharing inside jokes. They even have a code word that equates having feelings for one another. Their word of choice is none other than “avocado.”

See Also 'Joe Millionaire': Meet the Leading Men of 'For Richer or Poorer' Get to know bachelors Steven McBee and Kurt Sowers — can you figure out which one is the millionaire and which is the 'average Joe'?

“It’s so stupid, it’s cute, and it’s a bit funny,” Kurt tells cameras in a separate segment. But how does Amanda feel about everything? Find out in the full sneak peek clip, above, and don’t miss the epic group camping trip in the latest episode of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer on Fox.

Joe Millioniare: For Richer or Poorer, “Campfire, Cuddles, S’more Drama,” Thursday, January 27, 8/7c, Fox