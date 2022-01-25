Dylan McDermott to Replace Julian McMahon on ‘FBI: Most Wanted’

Emmy-nominated actor Dylan McDermott is set to become a full-time lead on the CBS crime-drama series FBI: Most Wanted.

McDermott’s casting comes just days after Julian McMahon announced his exit from the Dick Wolf series. McMahon, who plays the head of the FBI Most Wanted Unit Jess LaCroix, revealed that he was leaving the show “in favor of additional creative pursuits.” His last episode is scheduled to air on March 8.

According to Deadline, McDermott will make his FBI: Most Wanted debut in Episode 17 of the currently airing third season, set to air in April. Details of his role are being kept under wraps, but he is said to be playing a brand new character.

McDermott is no stranger to the Dick Wolf universe; he recently starred in a recurring role in the CBS drama Law & Order: Organized Crime, playing antagonist Richard Wheatley. The character proved to be popular, and McDermott was offered a monumental deal to return for the currently airing second season.

In addition to his work on the Law & Order spinoff, McDermott is best known for playing lawyer and law firm head Bobby Donnell on the legal drama series The Practice, which earned him a Golden Globe Award and an Emmy nomination. He’s also had recurring roles in FX’s American Horror Story, the TNT crime series Dark Blue, and the short-lived CBS dramas Hostages and Stalker.

Created by René Balcer and produced by Wolf Entertainment, FBI: Most Wanted is a spinoff from Wolf’s FBI and revolves around the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force, a small and unique team tasked with tracking and capturing notorious fugitives on the Bureau’s Most Wanted List. It stars Kellan Lutz (90210), Roxy Sternberg (Absentia), Keisha Castle Hughes (Game of Thrones), Nathaniel Arcand (Heartland), YaYa Gosselin (13 Reasons Why), and Miguel Gomez (SMILF).

FBI: Most Wanted, Tuesdays, 10/9c, CBS