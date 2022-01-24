‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Earns Second-Most Consecutive Wins in Show’s History

Jeopardy!‘s stats are changing once again due to ongoing champ Amy Schneider as she became the show’s player with the second-most consecutive wins in regular game play.

Schneider continued her reign during the Monday, January 24 broadcast with her 39th victory overall, bringing the engineering manager from Oakland, California’s winnings up to $1,319,800. She is now right behind the show’s current host, Ken Jennings, who still holds the record for most consecutive wins with 74 days.

Jennings has held his spot since he set the record in 2004 and has since gone on to become the show’s GOAT Tournament Champion. The irony that the top winner has been hosting as Schneider’s success continues hasn’t been lost on either of them.

“It still feels unreal,” Schneider said following her latest record-breaking victory. “Knowing that I had this chance, I was definitely thinking about it. Then Ken said it, and I thought, ‘Alright, I just accomplished this huge thing’ and it was pretty great.”

Schneider’s win edged her above fellow Season 38 competitor Matt Amodio, who previously held the number two spot with a 38-day streak. He is now ranked as the player with the third-most consecutive wins above other fan favorite, James Holzhauer, who comes in at number four with a 32-day streak.

Both Schneider and Amodio will eventually face off in the annual Tournament of Champions. Ahead of their future match, Schneider shared a message for Amodio, stating, “It’s going to be an honor playing against you, and it’s going to be a tight competition.”

Tune into the game show tomorrow to catch Schneider’s next game and see whether or not she can continue her record-breaking run to edge out Jennings’ stats.

