‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ & ‘FBI: International’ Receive Full-Season Orders at CBS

The first two new series to get full-season orders should not be a surprise at all, given their franchises and ratings so far this season.

CBS has handed out full-season orders to NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI: International for the 2021-2022 season. Both are spinoffs in already established franchises with two other shows currently on air: NCIS (and NCIS: Los Angeles) and FBI (and FBI: Most Wanted). They are also two of the top three new shows that launched on broadcast networks in September.

“These two terrific new dramas are off to a tremendous start,” Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “They have significantly strengthened and improved our lineup on their respective nights and are generating huge increases on our streaming platforms as well. We applaud the talented producers, writers and casts on their compelling storytelling and performances, which are clearly resonating with viewers.”

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Mondays at 10/9c, following NCIS (which moved nights and times from its regular Tuesday, 8/7c slot). Led by Vanessa Lachey, it is the #1 new series this season. Along with winning its time slot in viewers, with an average of 9.3 million, it has improved the hour from the same time period last year (+381%). It also stars Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan.

FBI: International airs as part of FBI‘s takeover on Tuesdays, at 9/8c between the other two series in the franchise, and it launched as part of a three-show crossover. Led by Luke Kleintank, it is the #3 new series to date, with an average of 8.79 million viewers over the first two episodes, which is also an improvement on the time slot from last season (when FBI aired at 9/8c). It also stars Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, and Christiane Paul.

NCIS: Hawai’i, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS

FBI: International, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS