Last we saw paramedic T.K. Strand (Ronen Rubinstein), he was in a coma after rescuing a young boy who’d fallen into a frozen pond during the ice storm. In the January 24 episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, he’s… back home, reunited with his mother, Gwyn (guest star Lisa Edelstein)?

As seen in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek, T.K.’s surprised to find Gwyn in the kitchen. “Have you seen my slow tea infuser? I can’t find it anywhere,” she says, correcting him that it’s a sloth, not an otter. Buttercup ate it, he explains before asking where his father is. Owen (Rob Lowe) is probably at work, she says. “No, he — oh, storm must have passed,” T.K. remarks upon looking outside before hearing a beeping he can’t explain.

“I flew in as soon as I heard about your latest stint in the hospital,” Gwyn tells him. “You know you’re in there so often, you ought to enroll in some sort of rewards program.” But he can’t remember being in the hospital and asks about his little brother. Soon, however, he hears the beeping again. “Right now, you need to fight,” his mother says. “Fight who?” he asks. Watch the clip above to see what’s really going on with T.K.

” T.K. is going to go through a lot to try to survive,” showrunner Tim Minear told TV Insider. “We’re gonna sort of go into his head a little bit and he’s gonna learn something about himself and it’s gonna absolutely affect everybody around him. Tommy is his captain. Owen is his father. Carlos is the love of his life. Everybody else are family members to T.K. So T.K. becomes sort of a rallying point for all the characters, and it kind of slaps Owen out of his complacency, which is not really complacency so much as it is fear.”

Also coming up in “Shock & Thaw” during the unexpected arctic cold front and ice storm in Austin, Owen works to save the lives of the stranded migrants, and 9-1-1 dispatcher Grace (Sierra McClain) prepares for the birth of her baby.

