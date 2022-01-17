‘9-1-1’ & ‘Lone Star’ Boss Is ‘Hoping for Some Form of Crossover’ in 2022

When it comes to whether there will be a crossover between 9-1-1 and its spinoff, Lone Star, when the two first responder dramas are airing back-to-back again on Fox this spring, it all comes down to logistics.

“It’s very difficult this year. There have been many challenges,” Tim Minear, who serves as showrunner on both, admits to TV Insider. “Last year, there was the challenge of initially just trying to make both shows during a worldwide pandemic. Well, that hasn’t changed. We’re still making these shows during a worldwide pandemic, and there have been other complications, cast availability complications. I always try to facilitate for my cast when they want to — look, I’m gonna make sure Angela Bassett gets to be in Black Panther 2. There’s no way I’m not gonna make that happen.”

That being said, he continues, “I’m still hoping for some form of crossover, but the shows are pretty much gonna be living in their own universes this season it seems. We’re not done, so it’s hard to know exactly.”

While that’s the case, Lone Star‘s jump to January in the opening minutes of the Season 3 premiere (and the original series leaving off its winter finale in December) will allow the two to “be happening in the same time and space in the in the 9-1-1 universe” for the last eight episodes (when 9-1-1 returns).

But is Minear ruling out a guest appearance from Ryan Guzman, since last we saw Eddie Diaz, he’d said he was leaving the 118? Might he appear on 9-1-1: Lone Star while visiting family? After stressing that “because Eddie is considering a change in direction doesn’t mean he’s leaving the show,” the showrunner says, “that would be fantastic, but the truth is these first 10 episodes of Lone Star, we’ve been making those while we’ve been making the first 12 episodes of 9-1-1. So it’s not like both shows haven’t been in process at the same time. They have.”

