‘The Resident’ Winter Premiere Promo Promises ‘New Year, New Drama’ (VIDEO)

“New year, new drama,” Jessica Lucas (Dr. Billie Sutton) promises as the cast previews what’s to come on The Resident in a new promo for its February 1 winter premiere.

“We’ve done 70+ episodes, and this one is going to catch the audience by surprise,” Matt Czuchry teases. After all, his character, Dr. Conrad Hawkins, is in for a surprise in “Her Heart” when the recipient of his late wife Nic’s heart is admitted to the ER.

Also coming up in the winter premiere is “a devastating diagnosis” for Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) that leads him “to make a heartbreaking decision.” Last we saw him, Conrad was about to tell him the results from the tests he ran when Bell came to him with his hand tremor and vertigo. “Whatever complications, we will face them together,” girlfriend and hospital CEO Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) promises Bell in the new promo. (Remember, he has yet to tell her what’s going on, though she knows something is.)

Plus, Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) turns to Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal) for help with his ailing mother, hoping to get him included in his clinical trial. But Devon faces a major dilemma, and based on the confrontation between the two doctors in the video below, he may be leaning toward rejecting her.

“We want to tell a story about what it is to be older and to be sick and to be the patient of a doctor who is in your family,” co-showrunner Andrew Chapman told TV Insider of AJ and his mother. “There’s stories we want to tell about… how the world of medicine deals with comfort, palliative care, death, support, life. Every single person in this country has to deal with that with their parents or loved ones, grandparents, at some point in their lives, and I think it’s universal and under-spoken of in this country. We always talk about how you do unaccountable stories, meaning what are the ways that modern American medicine has failed its patients? And that’s one of the ways.”

