‘The Resident’ Winter Premiere: Bell’s Diagnosis Brings Back Conrad Ricamora (PHOTOS)

Nearly two months later and we’re about to learn just what’s going on with Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) on The Resident.

The winter finale ended with Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) about to tell Bell what the tests he ran shows is causing his hand tremors and vertigo, and now, in the Fox medical drama’s return on February 1, “Bell is faced with a devastating diagnosis that causes him to make a heartbreaking decision,” the logline for “Her Heart” teases. And as the photos show, that means cluing in his girlfriend and Chastain CEO, Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves), and it brings his (formerly estranged) stepson Jake (guest star Conrad Ricamora) back onscreen. (Sammie, whom Jake and his husband adopted, returns, too, fortunately not as a patient again.)

What we do know is what’s going on with Bell is “definitely medical,” co-showrunner Andrew Chapman previously told TV Insider. “It’s definitely going to be an issue that we play going into the future. It’s going to be important for his character and for his soap with Kit and his relationship to Conrad, who obviously will know about it but has been sworn to secrecy. And it will mark sort of a new path for Bell. [There’s] very much a level of drama and stakes really for Bell and where he’s going with his life and how he continues to be a doctor at Chastain.”

Also coming up in the winter premiere, a case is personal for Conrad when the donor recipient of Nic’s heart is admitted to the ER, plus Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal) faces a major dilemma when Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) wants his ailing mother included in his clinical trial.

Scroll down to see KitBell and more in “Her Heart.”

The Resident, Returns, Tuesday, February 1, 8/7c, Fox