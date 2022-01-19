‘The Resident’ Winter Premiere: Bell’s Diagnosis Brings Back Conrad Ricamora (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Bruce Greenwood as Bell, Conrad Ricamora as Jake, Jane Leeves as Kit in The Resident
Nathan Bolster/FOX

Nearly two months later and we’re about to learn just what’s going on with Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) on The Resident.

The winter finale ended with Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) about to tell Bell what the tests he ran shows is causing his hand tremors and vertigo, and now, in the Fox medical drama’s return on February 1, “Bell is faced with a devastating diagnosis that causes him to make a heartbreaking decision,” the logline for “Her Heart” teases. And as the photos show, that means cluing in his girlfriend and Chastain CEO, Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves), and it brings his (formerly estranged) stepson Jake (guest star Conrad Ricamora) back onscreen. (Sammie, whom Jake and his husband adopted, returns, too, fortunately not as a patient again.)

What we do know is what’s going on with Bell is “definitely medical,” co-showrunner Andrew Chapman previously told TV Insider. “It’s definitely going to be an issue that we play going into the future. It’s going to be important for his character and for his soap with Kit and his relationship to Conrad, who obviously will know about it but has been sworn to secrecy. And it will mark sort of a new path for Bell. [There’s] very much a level of drama and stakes really for Bell and where he’s going with his life and how he continues to be a doctor at Chastain.”

Also coming up in the winter premiere, a case is personal for Conrad when the donor recipient of Nic’s heart is admitted to the ER, plus Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal) faces a major dilemma when Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) wants his ailing mother included in his clinical trial.

Scroll down to see KitBell and more in “Her Heart.”

The Resident, Returns, Tuesday, February 1, 8/7c, Fox

Matt Czuchry as Conrad, Manish Dayal as Devon in The Resident
Nathan Bolster/FOX

Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal)

Manish Dayal as Devon, Malcolm-Jamal Warner as AJ in The Resident
Nathan Bolster/FOX

Devon and Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner)

Malcolm-Jamal Warner as AJ, Matt Czuchry as Conrad in The Resident
Nathan Bolster/FOX

Another heartwarming (and heartbreaking?) conversation for AJ and Conrad?

Malcolm-Jamal Warner as AJ, Kaley Ronayne as Cade in The Resident
Nathan Bolster/FOX

AJ and Dr. Kincaid Sullivan (Kaley Ronayne)

Denitra Isler, Tasso Feldman, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Kaley Ronayne in The Resident
Nathan Bolster/FOX

Nurse Hundley (Denitra Isler), Dr. Irving Feldman (Tasso Feldman), AJ, and Cade

Bruce Greenwood as Bell in The Resident
Nathan Bolster/FOX

What’s wrong with Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood)?

Chedi Chang, Conrad Ricamora, Jane Leeves, Bruce Greenwood in The Resident
Nathan Bolster/FOX

Jake (Conrad Ricamora) and Sammie (Chedi Chang) with Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) and Bell

Conrad Ricamora, Jane Leeves, Bruce Greenwood, Chedi Chang in The Resident
Nathan Bolster/FOX

Aww, what a sweet family!

Bruce Greenwood as Bell, Jane Leeves as Kit in The Resident
Nathan Bolster/FOX

KitBell!

