Elle Fanning Is ‘The Girl From Plainville’ in First Look at Hulu Series (PHOTOS)

The Great‘s Elle Fanning is taking on a new role at Hulu as the actress leads the streamer’s forthcoming series The Girl From Plainville.

The Hulu original limited series is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented “texting suicide” case. Fanning changes up her look to resemble Carter with darker eyebrows and a more golden blond do in first look photos from the show.

While the series chronicles the case, it is primarily based on Esquire‘s article of the same name by Jesse Barron, which was originally published in 2017. The Girl From Plainville explores the relationship that Carter had with Conrad Roy III.

The show will follow the events leading up to Roy III’s suicide and the later conviction of Carter for involunary manslaughter. The Massachusetts-based case examined the text messages Carter sent to Roy III in the days leading up to his death which she encouraged him.

Carter and Roy II had been a couple for roughly 2 years before his death which ultimately flipped her life upside down. Joining Fanning in the series are Chloë Sevigny as Lynn Roy, Colton Ryan as Conrad “Coco” Roy III, Cara Buono as Gail Carter, Kai Lennox as David Carter, and Norbert Leo Butz as Conrad “Co” Roy II.

No premiere date for the series has been set at this time. The Girl From Plainville is executive produced by writers and co-showrunners Liz Hannah and Patrick Mcmanus, Fanning, and Brittany Kahan Ward. Meanwhile, Barron and Erin Lee Carr serve as consulting producers on the series. Stay tuned for more news on the limited series as progress on The Girl From Plainville continues at Hulu.

The Girl From Plainville, Series Premiere, TBA, Hulu