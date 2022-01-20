‘Upload’ Sets Season 2 Premiere as Prime Video Welcomes Fans Back to Lakeview

Prime Video is asking viewers to dust off their “Hug-Suits” in preparation for the Season 2 return of Upload.

The comedy from creator Greg Daniels (The Office) will officially debut its next chapter beginning Friday, March 11. Along with sharing a premiere date, Prime Video is also unveiling a first look at Season 2’s key art featuring the cast and a Season 1 recap video to help viewers prepare for the highly-anticipated return.

The recap provides viewers with key highlights and reintroductions to important characters from Season 1 which ushered fans into the digital afterlife courtesy of near-future technology. Despite the seeming finality of death, a new chapter began for Nathan (Robbie Amell) in Season 1 that included a love triangle, a possible murder, and much more.

In the seven-episode second season, Nathan is at a crossroads between his girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) who has unexpectedly arrived at Lakeview to strengthen their relationship, and his love for customer service angel, Nora (Andy Allo). Meanwhile, Nora is off the grid as she gets involved with the anti-tech rebel group “The Ludds.”Along with these scenarios, Season 2 introduces other near-future concepts including an in-app digital baby program at Lakeview called “prototykes.”

Executive produced by Daniels and Howard Klein, Upload‘s second season features Amell, Allo, Edwards, Kevin Bigley, Zainab Johnson, Owen Daniels, Josh Banday, and Andrea Rosen. Catch up on all of Season 1’s key points in the recap video, below, and don’t miss the return of Upload when Season 2 arrives this March.

Upload, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, March 11, Prime Video