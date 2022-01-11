‘Promised Land’: Family Bonds Are Tested in Boozy & Bloody First Look (VIDEO)

ABC has unveiled a first look at its highly anticipated new family drama Promised Land, teasing a wine-soaked saga spanning decades in a freshly uncorked trailer.

Premiering Monday, January 24, the series from writer Matt Lopez tells the story of a Latinx family that are vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. According to the new teaser, at the head of it all is Joe Sandoval (John Ortiz), a man who turned his American dream into a reality.

But that dream wasn’t obtained easily and there’s a clear tension between Joe and Bellamy Young‘s Margaret Honeycroft. “You and me, we’ve had our battles,” he says as they sit across from one another at a table. “I took the little vineyard your father started and turned it into one of the largest wine producers in the country.”

“I’m going to buy your company right out from under you,” Margaret threatens, but Joe isn’t going to be pushed around so easily.

“It’s not my company it’s my family’s and no one is taking it away from us,” he answers, making it clear where he stands on the matter. And as the trailer, below, proceeds, viewers get a peek into the ways in which he maintains that company that is the pride and joy of his family.

Along with Ortiz and Bellamy, the series features Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo Flores, Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval, Mariel Molino as Carmen Sandoval, Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval, Andres Velez as Carlos Rincón, Katya Martín as Juana Sánchez, and Rolando Chusan as Billy Rincón.

Executive produced by Lopez, Adam Kolbrenner, Maggie Malina, and Michael Cuesta, Promised Land is sure to quench viewers’ thirst for drama. Thankfully, following the show’s ABC premiere on January 24, viewers can watch the first two episodes the next day on Hulu. Don’t miss it, check out the trailer, below, and tune in for Promised Land‘s network premiere later this January.

Promised Land, Series Premiere, Monday, January 24, 10:01/9:01c, ABC