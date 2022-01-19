‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Axed by MTV After 2 Seasons

MTV will not be moving ahead with a third season of The Hills: New Beginnings, the reality show sequel to one of the network’s most iconic series.

As first reported by Deadline, the reality TV reboot has been canceled after two seasons. However, the publication notes that future series and formats based on the IP are still possible, and the previous seasons of The Hills will still be available to watch on Paramount+.

New Beginnings premiered in June 2019 and reunited the original The Hills cast members alongside their children, friends, and new faces. As with the original series, the show revolved around the cast’s personal and professional lives while living in Los Angeles. A second season aired from May 12, 2021 to August 4, 2021.

Returning stars from the original series included Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Justin Bobby Brescia, Whitney Port, Frankie Delgado, and Jason Wahler. New cast members included Ashley Wahler, Jennifer Delgado, Kaitlynn Carter, Caroline D’Amore, and Brandon Thomas Lee, the son of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson.

New Beginnings executive producer Alex Baskin spoke to Variety last year about how the COVID-19 pandemic had curtailed the show’s momentum. The second season’s filming was interrupted by the highly contagious virus.

“I think that just immediately, it was super frustrating because we had been so excited to get going for Season 2 and we had a ton of really interesting developments,” Baskin said. “We were all bummed out because we were hitting our stride, and then we were sidelined for a while.”

“The challenging part was not being able to have other people that are in our lives on the show,” added Jenner, referring to how the cast filmed in a bubble. “It was just the cast a lot of the time, which created a lot of conflict. When you’re always around the same group of people, something’s bound to go down.”

The Hills, Seasons 1 – 6, Paramount+