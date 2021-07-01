Lo Bosworth Has No Interest in Returning to ‘The Hills’

Lo Bosworth will not be rejoining her former castmates for The Hills: New Beginnings any time soon.

The reality TV star, who made her mark on Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County before joining spinoff The Hills, opened up about her time on the shows during an appearance on the Unzipped podcast on Wednesday.

Bosworth explained to hosts Shenae Grimes and AnnaLynne McCord that she didn’t particularly enjoy her time in the limelight. The entrepreneur, who now runs the female care brand Love Wellness, said she has no interest in returning to TV, unlike her former co-stars Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, who are all part of The Hills reboot.

“It’s interesting to me to see the people that have chosen to continue to participate in The Hills,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Wow, you guys are really leaning into your TV persona for whatever reason, right? For a paycheck, for attention, fame — whatever it is that you need that fulfills you.'”

Bosworth (whose full first name is Lauren) had a big issue with how the producers crafted the show. “More so, I was just not interested in other people in an editing thing deciding, ‘OK, for Lauren the person, who are we going to present her and what she’s going to be doing,'” she explained.

“All of this stuff, like still to this day, makes me feel a little uncomfortable,” she continued. “Probably, it comes back to just being young, being on TV for the first time, being at college, kids making fun of you. I think that initial trauma has never really left. I would prefer to just be an anonymous person, but I opened Pandora’s box. I can never close it again.”

The Hills originally ran on MTV from 2006 through 2010 and became one of the network’s most popular shows. The reboot launched in 2019 and saw original cast members reunite alongside their children and friends. The second season of New Beginnings is currently airing.

