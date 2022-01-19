‘Bringing Up Bates’ Canceled After 10 Seasons at UPtv

The reality series Bringing Up Bates will not be returning as UPtv has canceled the long-running show.

As announced back in September, Season 11 was expected to premiere in February; however, on Tuesday, the network revealed that it would not be moving ahead with the series.

“We will not be premiering Bringing Up Bates season 11 on UPtv as planned as we will be focusing our programming in 2022 on movies and a new scripted series to be announced soon,” UPtv said in a January 18 statement to TV Insider.

The series centered around Gil and Kelly Bates and their 19 children. The family originally featured on the TLC network in the Duggar family’s 19 Kids and Counting before landing their own 2012 series called United Bates of America. The Bates moved to UPtv in January 2015 for Bringing Up Bates, which ran for 10 seasons.

“When we premiered Bringing Up Bates, the series was focused on parents with 19 kids who were teenagers and young children,” the statement continued. “The cameras were there to capture the love, laughs and big life moments, as the family continued to grow. Thank you to Gil and Kelly Jo Bates for welcoming viewers into your family’s home over the past ten seasons.”

“Thank you to the fans who tuned in every Thursday night to be part of the journey. We’re looking forward to continuing to uplift you with our programming in the future.”

Following the cancelation news, the Bates family shared their reaction in a statement to People. “We realize God’s timing is always perfect, and we are looking forward to what the future holds for our own family, as well as the network!” the statement read.

“The last ten seasons of filming with Bringing Up Bates have been an amazing journey for our family. We never expected or aspired to be on TV, but we are forever grateful to UP for all of the friendships we have formed as a result… We are also grateful for all of the encouragement we have received over the years from those who have watched the show and have reached out to message us or pray for us.”