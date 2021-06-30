‘Counting On’ Canceled By TLC Ahead Of Josh Duggar’s Trial

Counting On will be bowing out after 11 seasons as the TLC network has decided not to move forward with the series.

“TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On,” the network said in a statement (via Deadline). “TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.”

Josh Duggar is currently awaiting federal trial for receiving and possessing child pornography. The trial was originally scheduled to begin on July 6 but has now been pushed back to November 30, 2021. The series cancelation came just minutes after the confirmation of the trial delay.

Counting On premiered in 2015 as a spinoff to 19 Kids and Counting, a reality show that followed the antics of the Duggar family. The spinoff was intended to “follow the next generation of Duggars as they celebrate some of life’s milestone moments, including the realities of growing up and raising their own families.” The show hasn’t aired a new episode since September 2020.

19 Kids and Counting was canceled in 2015 after a police report surfaced revealing that Josh was investigated as a teen for inappropriately touching five underage girls, two of which were his sisters, Jill and Jessa. As a result, TLC suspended and then later axed the show before Counting On premiered later in the year.

Josh was charged in April 2021 following a Homeland Security raid on his workplace in 2019. His attorney pleaded “not guilty to both counts” on his behalf during a Zoom court meeting earlier this year.

“We are grateful for TLC giving us the opportunity to be on their network over the years and their kindness towards the Vuolo family,” Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo wrote on Instagram. “It’s been a remarkable journey that has opened doors to traveling and experiencing the world in a way that we wouldn’t have imagined possible.”

She continued: “We wholeheartedly agree with TLC’s decision not to renew Counting On and are excited for the next chapter in our lives. We’d like to thank our fans, friends and the amazing film crew who have shown us love and support. We look forward to continuing our creative journey in Los Angeles and seeing what the future holds.”