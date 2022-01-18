‘Raising Dion’ Trailer: Powered People Face Multiple Risks in Season 2 (VIDEO)

Dion (Ja’Siah Young) may have defeated the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter) at the end of the first season of this Netflix series, but threats loom large in the trailer of what’s to come.

When Raising Dion returns for its second season, the young kid continues to hone his superhero-like abilities, with the help of his mother, Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), and his new Biona trainer Tevin (Rome Flynn). But Dion would rather suit up and “clean up the neighborhood” now.

“Your job is to go to school and be a good kid, not fight crime” Nicole tells him. “I’m a superhero,” he argues. But first he must continue to train — but will Biona help or exploit the powered in Season 2?

Watch the trailer below for a further look at Season 2, including the kids’ “Triangle of Justice,” Ritter’s return as Pat, the threats coming, and more.

“After befriending new student Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner) — a fellow powered kid — a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is still looming,” Netflix teases of Season 2 of the series based on the comic book by Dennis Liu. “Navigating twists, turns, and surprise visitors, Dion and Nicole must prevail again — not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta.”

Showrunner and executive producer Carol Barbee teases: “Dion and his friends are growing up and so is our show. In Season 2, you’re going to get even more action, more mystery, more surprises, and yes, more powers. Nicole’s challenges escalate as she comes face to face with every parent’s worst nightmare. The stakes are higher than ever, and we’re so excited for fans to continue this journey with us.”

Add executive producers Michael B. Jordan and Liz Raposo of Outlier Society: “When we created Raising Dion Season 1, we knew we wanted it to be for everyone — adults, children, and adults who are still kids at heart. The audience response was beyond our wildest expectations and along with our cast, crew, and partners at Netflix and MACRO, we cannot wait to bring you Season 2.”

Raising Dion Season 2 also stars Jazmyn Simon (Kat Neese), Sammi Haney (Esperanza Jimenez), Ali Ahn (Suzanne Wu), Gavin Munn (Jonathan King), Aubriana Davis (Janelle Carr), Tracey Bonner (Simone Carr), and Josh Ventura (David Marsh).

Kenny Goodman, Liu, Michael Green, Darren Grant, and MACRO’s Charles D. King, Poppy Hanks, and Marta Fernández also executive produce. Liu and Grant also direct.

Raising Dion, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, February 1, Netflix