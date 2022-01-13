‘True Story’: Ed Helms & Randall Park Learn About Yasmin’s Wrestling Love in First Look (VIDEO)

Missing storytime? Peacock is giving is shining a light on epic true tales told by everyday people in True Story with Ed and Randall.

The scripted and unscripted hybrid sees these storytellers sit down with comedic performers and real-life pals Ed Helms and Randall Park who serve as sounding boards for these intriguing tales. Meanwhile, on the scripted side of things, guest actors dramatize scenes that the storyteller is describing, bringing the moments to life for the screen.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the uplifting series, Ed and Randall talk with Yasmin about the influence USA Network had on her growing up. After immigrating to the United States with her family as a child, Yasmin explains, “My parents, they made us watch the USA Network cause they thought it would get us to be American faster.”

As Yasmin continues her story, she notes that most times she found herself watching the network was in the early hours of the morning when the WWF (now WWE) wrestling was on. “So, those were like my heroes, you know what I mean? Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Ed Hart, even The Undertaker — he’s a little goth.”

“This is a really accurate introduction into America,” Ed chimes in. “For Sure,” Randall agrees, the sarcasm clear in their voices.

Yasmin then goes on to recall an occasion where she used the tips she learned from watching WWF wrestling to try and make friends at school. Needless to say, things didn’t go exactly as she hoped they would. Hear the rest of the story in the exclusive clip, above, and tune into True Story with Ed and Randall for the full episode of Yasmin’s story when the show arrives on Peacock.

True Story with Ed and Randall, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 20, Peacock