‘Wolf Like Me,’ ‘Peacemaker,’ ‘Ghosts’ Goes Catfishing, ‘Law & Order’s Organized Criminal

Isla Fisher and Josh Gad star in Peacock’s Wolf Like Me, a romantic dramedy with a hair-raising twist. John Cena reprises his role as the vigilante Peacemaker in an action-comedy for HBO Max. CBS’ Ghosts expands its family by introducing Jay’s sister. Law & Order: Organized Crime stirs new animosity between Det. Stabler and his nemesis, newly freed criminal Richard Wheatley.

Peacock

Wolf Like Me

Series Premiere

When you give away your big twist in your title, I’m not sure why one needs to be coy about spoilers. But since we’ve been cautioned, let’s just say that this offbeat but ultimately slight romantic dramedy pairs Gary (Frozen’s Josh Gad), a melancholy widower in Australia, with free spirit Mary (an electrifying Isla Fisher), who’s wore than she seems. With only six half-hours to tell its story—brevity as always being a virtue—Wolf is unusually discreet and slow-building in dramatizing the supernatural obstacle to the couple’s happiness. Their relationship is further complicated by Gary’s concern over his depressed daughter, Emma (a very good Ariel Donoghue). If you’re expecting a farcical romp like Netflix’s too-short-lived Santa Clarita Diet, look elsewhere. Wolf Like Me takes its traumatic situation so seriously I kept waiting for it to let its hair down.

HBO Max

Peacemaker

Series Premiere

John Cena gets to flex his action and comedy chops in a series spinoff from The Suicide Squad, as violent vigilante Peacemaker (aka convicted murderer-turned-mercenary Christopher Smith). He’s allowed to stay out of prison as long as he keeps taking down evildoers. Reigning in his more reckless instincts is a team including Orange Is the New Black’s Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo.

CBS

Ghosts

9/8c

We just met Sam’s (Rose McIver) deceased mom on this inventive sitcom, and now it’s time to meet a very-much-alive member of partner Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) family: his sister Bela (Punam Patel), who’s staying with them to get over a breakup. (Whose room she’ll be occupying becomes a contentious subplot among the manor’s ghosts.) When Bela announces she’s met someone new online, they’re shocked to realize it’s someone they know all too well—and who appears to be literally ghosting her, Catfish-style.

NBC

Law & Order: Organized Crime

10/9c

Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) is never more dangerous than when he’s angry, and to no one’s surprise, he’s seething over the release of his nemesis, crime boss Richard Wheatley (a perfectly sinister Dylan McDermott), after his trial for murdering the detective’s wife ended in a mistrial. So it is a vendetta, or following the evidence, when Stabler tries to connect Wheatley to a series of cyberattacks crippling New York City?

Parrish Lewis/HBO Max

Station Eleven

Series Finale

Hamlet, as play and as metaphor, runs through the final episode of the acclaimed adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s novel about a theatrical troupe traveling through what’s left of society after a devastating plague. This is a dense and challenging series that benefits from the binge instead of weekly model, so now that all of the episodes are available, dig in.

HBO Max

And Just Like That …

Is it time for the widowed Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) to dip her toe back into the dating pool? Her editor thinks so, if only to give readers of her new manuscript a “glimmer of hope” that there’s life after Big. This promising development is almost derailed by awful subplots for Charlotte (Kristin Davis), who clashes with husband Harry (Evan Handler) on the tennis court, and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), who tries to rekindle passion with hapless husband Steve (David Eigenberg), though her loins ache—make that moan—for Che (Sara Ramirez).

Inside Thursday TV: