‘Y&R’ Star Richard Burgi Says He Was Fired From Soap Over ‘Inadvertent’ Covid Violation

Soap star Richard Burgi is revealing that he’s been fired from CBS‘s daytime drama The Young and the Restless.

The actor who played Ashland Locke in the show took to Instagram where he shared the news of his employment status with fans via an Instagram Story video. In it, he got candid about how he “naively and inadvertently violated the show’s Covid policy.”

The policy the actor refers to is the amount of time anyone on the show’s set must spend recuperating after testing positive for Covid. After traveling to the East coast to see family over the holidays, Burgi caught Covid and tested positive.

Instead of following the show’s 10-day policy of isolating before returning to work, Burgi claims he unknowingly adhered to the CDC’s latest 5-day policy guideline. He also revealed that he had tested negative for Covid twice before stepping back onto the set, but that still doesn’t change his violation as the actor said, “I inadvertently violated the show’s Covid rules and protocols.”

“I felt terrible about it,” the actor shared in his video message to fans. “I still do. It bothers me mightily but it is what it is. I respect whatever the show’s decision is. They’re doing the best they can, as we all are.”

Prior to Burgi revealing the reason for his departure, he shared the news that he’d be leaving The Young and the Restless via social media. Currently, Robert Newman is slated to take over the role left behind by Burgi as he steps into the character of Ashland Locke beginning February.

“I truly wish the gentleman who’s coming in to play Ashland a wonderful time,” Burgi said of passing the role to Newman. Along with being known for The Young and the Restless, Burgi is also known for his roles in titles including General Hospital and Desperate Housewives among others.

