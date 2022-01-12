‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’: Apple TV+ Reveals Premiere Date and First Look

Oscar-nominated actor Samuel L. Jackson stars as an ailing man suffering from dementia in the first look images from the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

Based on the acclaimed novel by best-selling author Walter Mosley, the drama is set to premiere globally on Friday, March 11, with the first two episodes. New episodes will air weekly, every Friday. Mosley serves as executive producer on the six-episode television adaptation.

Jackson stars as the titular Ptolemy Grey, an elderly man forgotten by his family and his friends, and even himself. Left without his trusted carer and sinking deeper into lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by BAFTA Award nominee Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah).

After learning about a treatment that could potentially bring back Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, the pair set about on a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present, and future.

Starring alongside Jackson and Fishback are Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Coyote), Damon Gupton (Black Lightning), Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us), Walton Goggins (Justified), and Omar Miller (Ballers).

Mosley exec produces alongside his producing partner Diane Houslin. Jackson also serves as an exec producer, in addition to Ramin Bahrani, Eli Selden and David Levine for Anonymous Content and LaTanya Richardson.

Jackson most recently voiced his Marvel character Nick Fury in the Disney+ animated anthology series What If…?, and will reprise the role again in the upcoming Marvel Studios live-action miniseries Secret Invasion. His recent film credits include the action-thriller The Protégé, the action-comedy Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, and Saw spinoff Spiral: From the Book of Saw.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, Premieres, Friday, March 11, Apple TV+