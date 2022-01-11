‘The Offer’ Limited Series Premiere Date Set at Paramount+

“You can’t make a classic without pulling some strings,” reads the tagline for Paramount+‘s upcoming limited event series.

The streaming service has announced that The Offer will premiere on Thursday, April 28, with the first three of its 10 episodes. The remaining seven episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays. Check out the poster and video announcing the premiere date below.

The series is based on Oscar-winning-producer Albert S. Ruddy’s extraordinary, never-before-seen experiences of making the 1972 movie The Godfather. It stars Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus, and Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo.

The Offer is created and written by Michael Tolkin and also written and executive produced by Nikki Toscano, who also serves as showrunner. Ruddy, Teller, Russell Rothberg, and Leslie Greif also serve as executive producers, as does Dexter Fletcher, who also directed the first block of the series.

The Godfather‘s cast included Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, John Cazale, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, and Talia Shire. It won three Oscars (Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Writing, Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium) and was nominated for eight more.

The Offer, Series Premiere, Thursday, April 28, Paramount+