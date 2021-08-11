Latinx Drama ‘Promised Land’ Picked Up to Series at ABC

ABC has given a series pick-up to the epic Latinx drama Promised Land from Matt Lopez after ordering a pilot earlier this year.

The production from ABC Signature Studios is described as a generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families who are vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. Serving with Lopez as writers are Adam Kolbrenner and Maggie Malina.

Lopez is currently helming the script for the forthcoming Father of the Bride remake starring Andy Garcia, Adria Arjona, and Diego Boneta among others. Kolbrenner’s producing credits include Amazon’s The Tomorrow War and Ryan Reynolds‘ new movie Free Guy. Among Malina’s recent executive producing work is Scream: The TV Series.

The series will be executive produced by Lopez, Kolbrenner, Malina, and director Michael Cuesta. Promised Land features stars John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval, Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo, Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval, Mariel Molino as Camila Sandoval, Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval, Andres Velez as Carlos, Katya Martín as Juana and Rolando Chusan as Billy.

Promised Land is one of five pilots ordered by ABC for the 2021 slate which also includes Epic from Once Upon a Time‘s Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis. The network passed on three of the titles, including Triage, Dark Horse, and National Parks Investigation. Stay tuned for more on Promised Land as the show’s production gets underway at ABC.

