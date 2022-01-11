‘Suspicion’: Apple Releases First Trailer For Uma Thurman Thriller Series (VIDEO)

Uma Thurman will stop at nothing to find her son in the first official trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ drama Suspicion.

The eight-episode thriller premieres on Friday, February 4, and stars the Oscar-nominated Thurman as a prominent American businesswoman whose son is kidnapped from a New York hotel. As seen in the teaser (watch below), the eye of suspicion quickly falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question.

Pursued by the National Crime Agency and the FBI, the four accused find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse chase while trying to prove their innocence. But as the trailer makes clear, nobody is to be trusted in the search for the truth. So who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

In addition to Thurman, the series also stars Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), Elyes Gabel (Scorpion), Elizabeth Henstridge (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Tom Rhys-Harries (White Lines), and Angel Coulby (Dancing on the Edge).

Rob Williams (Man in the High Castle) serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which is based on the award-winning Israeli series False Flag. Chris Long (The Americans) is on board as director, as well as an exec producer alongside Howard Burch, Avi Nir, and Anna Winger. Darin McLeod (Watchmen) produces.

Suspicion is part of the expanding lineup of upcoming Apple Original series, which also includes WeCrashed, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, Masters of the Air, High Desert, City on Fire, and the recently announced Lincoln assassination series Manhunt.

The first two episodes of Suspicion will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Suspicion, Season 1, Premiere, Friday, February 4, 2022, Apple TV+