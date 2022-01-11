‘Bob’s Burgers Movie’: Official Trailer Is Released (VIDEO)

The Belchers are set to hit the big screen in The Bob’s Burgers Movie, landing in theaters on May 27, 2022.

On Monday, 20th Century Studios released the official trailer for the highly-anticipated film, which is described as an “animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure.” The teaser begins with a real-life fast food commercial before transitioning into animation, with Linda (John Roberts) trying to entice customers while wearing a bikini-clad burger costume. Things only get crazier from there.

Based on the long-running Emmy-winning series, the movie follows the Belchers as they deal with the stress of the summer. When a ruptured water main creates a massive sinkhole in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely, it ruins the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer.

Meanwhile, as Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda fight to keep the business afloat, the kids attempt to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. With increased danger and mounting pressure, this ragtag group of underdogs helps each other find hope as they fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.

In addition to Roberts and Benjamin, the voice cast includes Kristen Schaal as Louise, Dan Mintz as Tina, Eugene Mirman as Gene, Larry Murphy as Teddy, Zach Galifianakis as Felix Fischoeder, Kevin Kline as Calvin Fischoeder, Sam Seder as Hugo, and David Wain as Courtney Wheeler.

Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard serves as co-director alongside Bernard Derriman. Bouchard wrote the screenplay with Nora Smith, and the pair are also on board as producers alongside Janelle Momary.

The Emmy-winning animated series debuted in January 2011 and is currently in its 12th season, airing on Sunday nights on Fox. The show has already been picked up for Season 13.

Check out the official movie poster below.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie, May 27, Theaters