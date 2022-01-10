‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot ‘Bel-Air’: Peacock Releases Official Trailer (VIDEO)

The Fresh Prince is getting flipped and turned upside down in Peacock’s new dramatic reimagining, Bel-Air, which is set to debut on Super Bowl Sunday on February 13.

“You get one shot at a second chance,” reads the caption in the first full trailer for the upcoming series. The clip re-introduces the new-look Banks family as Will (Jabari Banks) arrives in Bel-Air and finds that life in luxury isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be.

It’s clear from the teaser that this upcoming reboot will be far grittier than the popular 1990s sitcom it’s based on. The clips highlight storylines regarding racial discrimination, police brutality, and gang violence, on top of the expected family drama and tension.

The series is executive produced by Will Smith and inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral 2019 trailer that reimagined the iconic ’90s sitcom. Cooper serves as director, co-writer, and exec producer on the series, alongside showrunners T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson.

Bel-Air follows Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As his two worlds begin to collide, Will battles with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

In addition to newcomer Banks, the series also stars Adrian Holmes (V Wars) as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman (Atlanta) as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan (Run Hide Fight) as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones (Let it Shine) as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar (Captain Marvel) as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola (Most Dangerous Game) as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones (Snowfall) as Jazz, and Simone Joy Jones (The Chair) as Lisa.

“At its heart, Bel-Air is a coming-of-age story that celebrates the strength and love of the Black family,” said Brady and Newson. “We have stayed true to the original premise of the legacy series – Will’s life is turned upside down after he is forced to leave West Philly and lands in Bel-Air with its gated mansions and wealth, however, our new series brings Will and the Banks family into the world as we know it now.”

The first three episodes will drop on February 13 with new episodes released weekly.

Bel-Air, Season 1, Premieres, Sunday, February 13, Peacock