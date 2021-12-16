‘How I Met Your Father’: Hilary Duff Embraces Love & Possibilities in First Trailer (VIDEO)

Hilary Duff is taking on the big city as Sophie in the first trailer for Hulu‘s highly-anticipated sitcom How I Met Your Father.

A spinoff of the original How I Met Your Mother, this new series follows Sophie on her quest for love living in the year 2022. Telling the story is a more mature Sophie (played by Kim Cattrall) who also appears in the first look for the series which arrives with all 10 episodes of its first season on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

“This is the story of how I met your father,” Cattrall’s Sophie says in the trailer’s opening moments. “It was hard to live in the moment in 2022, there was always somewhere else you could be, someone else you could be with…” The action then takes us to present-day New York City where Sophie’s been on dozens of Tinder dates and continues to hit new lows when it comes to potential partners.

Luckily, she has a great group of pals that keep life interesting as they all work to figure out who they are and what they want out of life. Their biggest challenge? Finding love in the age of limitless options. As the trailer teases, there will be great pep talks, first dates, coffee breaks, club outings, and much more to look forward to.

Joining Duff and Cattrall in the series written by executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes, and Josh Peck. See their shenanigans in the first look, below, and check out How I Met Your Father when the show finally arrives on Hulu next year.

How I Met Your Father, Series Premiere, Tuesday, January 18, 2022, Hulu