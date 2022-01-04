‘The Woman in the House’: Boozy Kristen Bell Tries Solving Murder in Trailer (VIDEO)

Kristen Bell is boozing it up and trying to solve a murder in the full trailer for her upcoming psychological thriller The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window.

Created by Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson, and Larry Dorf, The Woman in the House is a darkly comedic and wine-soaked satire that follows Bell’s Anna who lives her life one day at a time in the exact same way. Heartbroken and stuck in a rut, Anna spends most of her time drinking wine, staring out the window, and watching life pass her by.

Things begin to change for her once a handsome new neighbor (Tom Riley) moves in across the street with his daughter (Samsara Yett). When Anna thinks she begins to see the light at the end of the tunnel, she witnesses what she believes to be a murder. But did she really?

Considering her penchant for red vino and pills, Anna’s reliability isn’t something that most depend on in this world. And when her claims are seemingly refuted, Anna begins questioning what she saw. This turn in her life lights a fire under her though, and viewers will get to follow Anna on this wacky adventure, that according to the trailer, below, includes support groups, nasty neighbors, and killing.

The show “will have you guessing who, what, where, why and how in the hell?!” until the credits roll. Joining Bell, Riley, and Yett in the series are costars Michael Ealy, Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar.

The Woman in the House is executive produced by Bell, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Brittney Segal. Don’t miss the mystery as it unfolds, catch a first look at The Woman in the House, below, and stream the series on Netflix later this month.

The Woman in the House, Series Premiere, Friday, January 28, Netflix