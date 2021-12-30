9 Relationships We Expect to See More of in 2022

We’ve taken a look at the couples that made us swoon in 2021 already, but what about those teetering on the edge of maybe making it on that list next year?

After all, the fall introduced us to a couple new relationships on procedurals (NCIS: Hawai’i, FBI: International). There have been season finales with a flash-forward wedding (This Is Us) and shocking kiss (Evil). And flirting between two brilliant minds culminated in a kiss in the Grey’s Anatomy midseason finale.

Scroll down as we take a look at those and other romances we could see on our screens in 2022, based on those who are together, have kissed, or have at least gone on a date.