9 Relationships We Expect to See More of in 2022

Meredith Jacobs
3 Comments
Evil, NCIS Hawa'i, This Is Us
Elizabeth Fisher/CBS; Karen Neal/CBS; Ron Batzdorff/NBC

We’ve taken a look at the couples that made us swoon in 2021 already, but what about those teetering on the edge of maybe making it on that list next year?

After all, the fall introduced us to a couple new relationships on procedurals (NCIS: Hawai’i, FBI: International). There have been season finales with a flash-forward wedding (This Is Us) and shocking kiss (Evil). And flirting between two brilliant minds culminated in a kiss in the Grey’s Anatomy midseason finale.

Scroll down as we take a look at those and other romances we could see on our screens in 2022, based on those who are together, have kissed, or have at least gone on a date.

Mike Colter as David Acosta, Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard in Evil
Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

Kristen & David, Evil

This one is so, so complicated because he’s now a priest! But when Evil returns, it has to address that very intimate end of the season, where Kristen (Katja Herbers) and David (Mike Colter) kissed after she confessed to murder. “I do think the audience will be satisfied,” co-creator Robert King told TV Insider of what comes next for the two.

Heida Reed as Jamie Kellett, Luke Kleintank as Scott Forrester in FBI International
Katalin Vermes/CBS

Scott & Jamie, FBI: International

The FBI spinoff ended its premiere with the reveal that Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) and Jamie Kellett (Heida Reed) are together. During the first part of the season, it’s even tackled the complication of him being her boss, especially when it came to her recovery after being shot. With that romantic relationship between team members something different in the franchise, we’re looking forward to seeing what’s to come going forward.

Caterina Scorsone as Amelia, E.R. Fightmaster as Kai in Grey's Anatomy
ABC

Amelia & Kai, Grey's Anatomy

After watching Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and Dr. Kai Bartley (E.R. Fightmaster) bond and flirt in Minnesota while working on a cure for Parkinson’s, nothing changed when the work moved to Seattle in the winter finale. In fact, Amelia once again calmed Kai down (as she had in Minnesota) before the two kissed. Now, we just have to hope Kai sticks around; they’re from Minnesota and nothing suggests a plan to relocate on their or Amelia’s part.

Peter Scanavino as Carisi, Kelli Giddish as Rollins in Law & Order SVU
NBC

Rollins & Carisi, Law & Order: SVU

Since getting together after finally kissing at the wedding-that-wasn’t last season, Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and ADA Sonny Carisi’s (Peter Scanavino) relationship has been low-key on SVU. But considering we don’t expect that to remain the case for an entire season, we’re hoping to see some great stuff coming up for Rollisi in the new year.

David Giuntoli as Eddie, Erin Karpluk as Anna in A Million Little Things
ABC/David Bukach

Eddie & Anna, A Million Little Things

After getting over the complication of her ex-husband (Andrew Leeds) being the one who assaulted Sophie (Lizzy Greene), Eddie (David Giuntoli) and Anna (Erin Karpluk) were able to move forward after their meet-cute. (It helped that Sophie encouraged it.) Last we saw, they “started over” with introductions. They looked to be going down the right path, so we have a feeling she’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara, Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler in NCIS Hawai'i
Karen Neal/CBS

Lucy & Kate, NCIS: Hawai'i

Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) and Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) may be keeping their relationship a secret — though they’re not too subtle — as part of the latter’s desire to compartmentalize, but something tells us that won’t last for long. As the first part of the season showed, they’re still learning things about each other (Kate was hurt when she thought Lucy thought she’s defined by ambition) and we’re looking forward to seeing that play out.

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper in Riverdale
The CW

Betty & Archie, Riverdale

It’s looking like 2022 is the year that Riverdale actually shows Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Archie (KJ Apa) as a couple. In Season 5, the two were friends with benefits for a bit, then declared they wanted to be together in the finale. The first five episodes of Season 6, however, took place almost entirely in the parallel universe of Rivervale, so when the episodes pick up in March, it’s from that finale — meaning right after the two become a couple.

Jessica Pare as Mandy, David Boreanaz as Jason in SEAL Team
Paramount+

Jason & Mandy, SEAL Team

Following Bravo’s rescue of Mandy (Jessica Paré) in the three-episode arc that bridged the CBS and Paramount+ episodes of the military drama, she and Jason (David Boreanaz) finally got together … sort of (if they’d just talk to each other). They were spending time in hotel rooms (and planning their separate arrivals at events) before he pushed her away rather than lean on her. She suggested they not book the hotel room “for a while,” but we’re hoping that something changes in the 2022 episodes.

Chris Geere as Phillip, Chrissy Metz as Kate in This Is Us
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Kate & Phillip, This Is Us

The Season 5 finale shocked fans with a flash-forward revealing that Kate (Chrissy Metz) is getting married again — to Phillip (Chris Geere)! With the upcoming season its last, the NBC drama is going to have to show us how that comes to be, with scenes like the one pictured above, especially considering the two didn’t get off to the best start.

