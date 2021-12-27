‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Trailer: Things Get Weird in Europe (VIDEO)

The Atlanta crew is going on a European road trip in the upcoming third season, and things are about to get a little weird.

Donald Glover‘s Emmy-winning comedy-drama returns to FX on March 24, after a nearly four-year hiatus, and the latest teaser promises the strangest season yet. Alfred, aka Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), is embarking on a European tour with Earn (Glover), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) in tow, and it’s safe to say, there is somewhat of a culture clash.

In the trailer (watch below), we see the group struggling with British slang, uncomfortable airport security checks, and out-of-control parties. There is also someone at a restaurant dressed in a full dalmatian suit, just to add to the absurdity.

Meanwhile, it looks like Earn and Van will continue their on-again/off-again relationship struggles. At the same time, Alfred enjoys the spoils of touring, and Darius appears to be transforming into a sort of guru figure.

“Do I have to get naked?” Alfred asks when presented with a potential new gig. “Nudity is not a requirement, I don’t think,” Earn responds. “I dunno… Europe,” Alfred retorts.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The teaser comes just days after the hit FX series announced its official Season 3 premiere date. The first two episodes will drop on Thursday, March 24, at 10/9c and, for the first time, will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

“Once again, Donald Glover, the producers, and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great,” Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment, said in a previous statement.

Atlanta has already been renewed for a fourth season, which went into production this past summer. It is expected to follow closely behind Season 3.

Atlanta, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, March 24, 10/9c, FX