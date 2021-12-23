Michael Keaton Returning to Batman Role for HBO Max’s ‘Batgirl’ Movie

HBO Max is hitting the nostalgia button for its upcoming Batgirl movie as Michael Keaton is set to don the bat-suit once more as the famous caped crusader.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Golden Globe winner will play Batman in the much-anticipated Batgirl feature, set to land on HBO Max in 2022. Keaton memorably played the Dark Knight on the big screen in 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns. He will also reprise the role in the next year’s Flash movie, which is expected to hit theaters on November 4.

Batgirl is written by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey) and directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life). It stars Leslie Grace (In the Heights) as Barbara Gordon (aka Batgirl), with Brendan Fraser (Doom Patrol) reportedly set to play villain Firefly. J.K. Simmons is also reported to be reprising his Justice League role as Barbara’s father, Commissioner Jim Gordon.

Keaton recently spoke of potentially stepping back into Bruce Wayne’s shoes, 30 years since he last portrayed the iconic comic book character. In an interview with Variety‘s Award Circuit podcast, Keaton said, “Just because I was curious didn’t mean I wanted to do it. So it took a long time, frankly… I’m not just gonna say I’ll do it. It has to be good. And there has to be a reason.”

The Oscar-nominated actor is currently starring in the Hulu drama miniseries Dopesick, where he plays Dr. Samuel Finnix. The series is based on the nonfiction book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America by Beth Macy and focuses on America’s struggle with opioid addiction.

Batgirl is one of many DC Comics projects in development at HBO Max. The streamer is also working on two spinoffs from the upcoming Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman movie. The first will be a prequel looking at how Gothan City became a hotbed for crime, while the second series will trace The Penguin’s rise to power in Gotham’s criminal underworld.

There are no current details on the Batgirl plot or a release date.