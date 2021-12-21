Miley Cyrus & Pete Davidson New Year’s Eve Special: NBC Announces Performers

The guest line-up for Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson‘s upcoming New Year’s Eve special on NBC has been announced and promises a night full of memorable performances.

Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca$h, are among the guests that will be joining Cyrus and Davidson to ring in the new year. More performers are expected to be confirmed in the coming days as the announcement promises “more surprises to come.”

The event is set to air live from Miami on Friday, December 31, from 10:30 PM to 12:30 AM ET. It will air on NBC and also be live-streamed on Peacock. Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels will serve as executive producer on the special.

“In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete,” said Jen Neal (via Variety), executive VP, Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal.

Den of Thieves and Hopetown Entertainment, Miley Cyrus’ and Tish Cyrus’s production company, will produce the special. Cyrus is also on board as an exec producer alongside Michaels, Lindsay Shookus, Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialowksi. Joe DeMaio will direct.

Cyrus is under a first-look talent and development agreement with NBC, with Hopetown working on scripted and unscripted projects for the network. The “Midnight Sky” singer will also star in three NBCU specials, including Stand By You, a Pride concert special filmed exclusively for Peacock.

Davidson, meanwhile, recently returned for the 47th season of SNL after previously considering “hanging up his jersey.” Earlier this year, the comedian spoke to Gold Derby about his future, stating, “Right now, it’s all up in the air. I gotta talk to Lorne [Michaels] and see what the best move is.”

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, Friday, December 31, 10:30/9:30c, NBC and live-streamed on Peacock