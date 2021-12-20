‘Head of the Class’: HBO Max Cancels Sitcom Reboot After One Season

Head of the Class has been expelled from HBO Max as the streamer has canceled the sitcom reboot after just one season.

As first reported by Deadline, the Warner Bros. TV-produced series, which was developed by Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen and executive produced with Bill Lawrence, will not be returning for a second season.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Head of the Class,” HBO Max said in a statement (via Deadline). “We were grateful to work with Bill, Amy, and Seth to bring back such an iconic series, and we thank them and the terrific cast for their hard work and dedication.”

Head of the Class premiered on November 4, with the entire 10 episode season dropping on HBO Max. The show was a modern-day reboot of the classic Rich and Michael Elias sitcom of the same name that aired on ABC from 1986-91.

The series revolves around a group of overachieving students at Meadows Creek High School and the obstacles they face when confronted by teacher Alicia Gomez (Isabella Gomez), who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life.

In addition to Gomez, the series also stars Dior Goodjohn as Robyn Rook, Gavin Lewis as Luke Burrows, Adrian Matthew Escalona as Miles Alvarez, Brandon Severs as Terrell Hayward, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Makayla Washington, Jorge Diaz as Elliot Escalante, and Katie Beth Hall as Sarah Maris. Christa Miller appears in a recurring role as Principal Maris.

Robin Givens, who starred in the original series, also features in the show, reprising her role as Darlene Hayward, Terrell’s mother and the co-chair of the Parents Association at Meadows Creek High School.

The cancellation marks only the second scripted series dropped by HBO Max in the 18 months since the streamer launched. In September, the network canceled fellow high school-based comedy Genera+ion after just one season.

Head of the Class, Season 1, Streaming, HBO Max