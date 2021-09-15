HBO Max Cancels Teen Drama ‘Genera+ion’ After One Season

The Lena Dunham-produced coming-of-age dramedy series Genera+ion has not been picked up for a second season at HBO Max.

Created by father-daughter duo Zelda Barnz and Daniel Barnz, the half-hour teen drama centered on a group of high school students in Orange County, California, who explore their sexuality in a modern world. This tests their deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love, and the nature of family in their conservative community.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Genera+ion,” HBO Max said in a statement. “We are very proud to have partnered with Zelda and Daniel Barnz to faithfully and authentically represent LGBTQ youth with such a diverse group of characters and layered stories. We thank them and our wonderfully gifted cast for all their hard work and collaboration.”

The 16-episode first season premiered on March 11 and was divided into two 8-episode parts, with the first part ending on April 1 and the second one premiering on June 17. The first season concluded on July 8.

Genera+ion starred a mostly young cast of newcomers, including Nathanya Alexander as Arianna, Chloe East as Naomi, Lukita Maxwell as Delilah, Haley Sanchez as Greta, Uly Schlesinger as Nathan, Chase Sui Wonders as Riley, and Justice Smith as Chester. The show also featured Nava Mau as Ana, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Sam, and Martha Plimpton as Megan.

Dunham, who previously created the comedy-drama series Girls at HBO, served as executive producer alongside Zelda and Daniel Barnz, Ben Barnz, Sharr White, John Melfi, and Jenni Konner. The Golden Globe-winning actress is currently working on a film adaptation of the children’s novel Catherine, Called Birdy by Karen Cushman, in which she will also star alongside Billie Piper and Andrew Scott.

Genera+ion, Streaming now, HBO Max