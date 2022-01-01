‘This Is Us’: Jack in a Towel & More Important Moments So Far

Celebrate This Is Us‘ final season with a timeline of key moments so far:

Season 1

September 20, 2016 This Is Us premieres, and 10.1 million jaws drop, first when Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) sports nothing but a Steelers Terrible Towel, then when viewers realize the show has multiple timelines!

February 21, 2017 Randall (Sterling K. Brown) comforts his dying biological father, William (Ron Cephas Jones), soothing him with the words Jack spoke to Randall when he was a panic-stricken boy. The episode wins Brown an Emmy.

Season 2

February 4, 2018 In a post–Super Bowl episode seen by 27 million viewers, Jack’s cause of death is revealed to be a heart attack in the hospital after the house fire. Crockpots are mostly forgiven.

Season 3

November 27, 2018 Jack’s troubled younger brother, Nicky (Griffin Dunne, above)—who Jack said died in Vietnam—is alive!

Season 4

March 24, 2020 Kevin and Randall (Justin Hartley and Brown, right) have a blowup so big, we almost forget Kevin once skipped his own opening night on Broadway to run to his brother’s side.

Season 5

May 25, 2021 Madison (Caitlin Thompson), the mom of Kevin’s twins, calls off their wedding when he can’t say “I love you.” But in the near future, they appear to be friendly…on Kate’s (Chrissy Metz, above) wedding day with Phillip (Chris Geere)!

This Is Us, Final Season Premiere, Tuesday, January 4, 9/8c, NBC