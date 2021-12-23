‘This Is Us’ First Look: The Pearsons Strike a Pose in Season 6 Character Portraits

This Is Us Season 6 cast potraits
Just like other fans of NBC‘s long-running hit drama series This Is Us, we can’t believe the Dan Fogelman-created show will kick off its final chapter in the new year.

To offset the scary reality that we’ll soon have to bid the Pearsons farewell, we’ve taken a first look at the show’s Season 6 character portraits. See how much the stars have changed (or not) as Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, and more in the gorgeous images.

Below, scroll through the various portraits featuring solo shots, the show’s key couples, and group photos.

This Is Us, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, January 4, 9/8c, NBC

This Is Us Season 6 cast
A moment caught in time, Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore pose as Pearson parents Jack and Rebecca alongside the young Big 3, Logan Shroyer as Kevin, Hannah Zeile as Kate, and Niles Fitch as Randall.

This Is Us Season 6 cast portrait
The Pearsons take on new heights in this posed group portrait featuring Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, and Chris Sullivan.

This Is Us Season 6 Sterling K Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley
It’s the Big 3! Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley cuddle up for a sibling portrait as Randall, Kate, and Kevin.

This Is Us Season 6 Milo Ventimiglia
Milo Ventimiglia takes a poised stance as Pearson family patriarch Jack.

This Is Us Season 6 Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore expresses a carefree air as the younger version of her character Rebecca Pearson.

This Is Us Season 6 Justin Hartley
Justin Hartley stares down the camera as he channels his actor character Kevin Pearson.

This Is Us Season 6 Chrissy Metz as Kate
There’s surely a lot in store for Chrissy Metz’s Kate when Season 6 picks up and hopefully provides answers for the prior season’s cliffhanger twist.

This Is Us Season 6 Sterling K. Brown
Sterling K. Brown settles into a relaxed pose for this portrait of his character Randall.

This Is Us Season 6 Susan Kelechi Watson
Susan Kelechi Watson looks ready for Beth’s next adventure in this Season 6 shot.

This Is Us Season 6 Chris Sullivan
Chris Sullivan is all smiles as he gears up for the culmination of Toby’s story.

This Is Us Season 6 Jon Huertas
Jon Huertas is nearly unrecognizable as Miguel after spending so much time with the older version of his character in Season 5.

This Is Us Season 6 Griffin Dunne
Get ready to see more of Uncle Nicky as Griffin Dunne returns for the final chapter of the NBC drama.

This Is Us Season 6 Hannah Zeile
Hannah Zeile has a big smile for the camera as she channels her version of Kate Pearson

This Is Us Season 6 Niles Fitch
Niles Fitch channels his inner Randall with a hand posed under his chin in contemplation.

This Is Us Season 6 Eris Baker
Eris Baker flashes a smile for the camera as Tess Pearson.

This Is Us Season 6 Faithe Herman
Faithe Herman isn’t so little anymore as Randall and Beth’s youngest daughter, Annie.

This Is Us Season 6 Caitlin Thompson
Caitlin Thompson strikes a pose as Madison in this solo shot.

This Is Us Season 6 Chris Geere
Chris Geere joins the series regular ranks as Phillip for the final season.

This Is Us Season 6 cast
Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson play Randall and Beth, parents to Faithe Herman’s Annie, Lyric Ross’s Deja, and Eris Baker’s Tess in this family portrait.

This Is Us Season 6 Chris Sullivan and Chrissy Metz
Chris Sullivan and Chrissy Metz embody their characters Toby and Kate for this sweet duo shot.

This Is Us Season 6 Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia
Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimilgia are just as lovely as they were in Season 1 as Pearson family heads, Rebecca and Jack.

This Is Us Season 6 Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson
Onscreen power couple Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson share a hug as Randall and Beth.

This Is Us Season 6 cast
There from the beginning, the show’s core cast of Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, and Chris Sullivan gather for a family portrait fit for a final season.

