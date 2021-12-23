‘This Is Us’ First Look: The Pearsons Strike a Pose in Season 6 Character Portraits

Just like other fans of NBC‘s long-running hit drama series This Is Us, we can’t believe the Dan Fogelman-created show will kick off its final chapter in the new year.

To offset the scary reality that we’ll soon have to bid the Pearsons farewell, we’ve taken a first look at the show’s Season 6 character portraits. See how much the stars have changed (or not) as Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, and more in the gorgeous images.

Below, scroll through the various portraits featuring solo shots, the show’s key couples, and group photos.

This Is Us, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, January 4, 9/8c, NBC