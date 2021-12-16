‘Killing Eve’ Sets Fourth & Final Season Premiere Date

It’s been a long wait since the last episode on May 31, 2020 to see what’s next after Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) walked away from each other on that bridge. But fortunately, that wait is almost over.

Killing Eve‘s fourth and final season will premiere with the first two episodes on Sunday, February 27, at 8/7c, on BBC America, Entertainment Weekly reports. (The premiere will be released a week early on AMC+ and air the next day on AMC.) The series also stars Fiona Shaw as Carolyn (who killed Steve Pemberton’s Paul in the Season 3 finale) and Kim Bodnia as Konstantin.

In Season 4, Eve and Villanelle will be “trying to figure out what they mean to each other and what their lives now stand for,” executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle revealed to EW. “And while Carolyn has shot a man in cold blood, she is trying to find out who is responsible for the hit on her son. This one is going to be a lot more personal and passionate than the seasons before.”

The upcoming eight-episode season being the thriller’s last was announced in March. “Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon,” Oh said in a statement at the time. “I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.”

Added Comer, “Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!”

Laura Neal has taken over as lead writer (following creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Season 1, Emerald Fennell in Season 2, and Suzanne Heathcote in Season 3). Joining Neal and Woodward Gentle as executive producers for Season 4 are Lee Morris, Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, and Oh.

Killing Eve, Fourth and Final Season Premiere, Sunday, February 27, 2022, 8/7c, BBC America