‘Big Sky’ Winter Finale Sneak Peek: Jenny & Cassie Catch up on Tonya (VIDEO)

Remember when Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) couldn’t find Tonya (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) and were worried about her? Well, they know where she is, but now they have another reason to be concerned.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the December 16 Big Sky winter finale, the two trade stories on their recent run-ins with Tonya. But first, when Jenny stops by Cassie’s, the other woman asks if she found Travis (Logan Marshall-Green). “Not exactly,” Jenny admits, and while she has “no way of knowing for sure” if he’s OK, that’s not why she’s there.

“I ran into Tonya today,” she explains, and Cassie shares that she did, too, looking at a ranch her father wants to buy. Tonya was looking at it for her new boss. When Cassie explains that Tonya wouldn’t share who that person is, Jenny clues her in on the fact that it’s Ren (Janina Gavankar) and why that’s such a problem.

Watch the clip above for more as the women try to figure out what’s going on and what they can do.

Also in “The End Has No End,” Ronald (Brian Geraghty) may have left the ranch and Wolf (John Carroll Lynch) behind him and be reveling in his newfound freedom — and, if he’s doing what Scarlet (Anja Savcic) had asked, going to find her daughter Phoebe — but his plans may be derailed by old habits. Plus, the kids receive advice from an unlikely source, Jenny is finally honest with Jenny, and Cassie receives devastating news.

Big Sky, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC