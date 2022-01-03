Robert Rodriguez on How ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Differs From ‘Mandalorian’ (VIDEO)

As the visionary director behind high-adrenaline films like Desperado and Machete Kills, Robert Rodriguez was a natural fit for directing a Season 2 episode of Disney+’s The Mandalorian. So much so, that he’s now playing a much bigger role as director (of three episodes) and co-showrunner on the spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, which premiered December 29 on the streamer.

For his first foray into the Star Wars universe, Rodriguez wanted to make sure he wasn’t pushing his own aesthetic onto the franchise. “I wanted Boba (Temuera Morrison) to have his own language. I didn’t want it to feel like, ‘Oh, this is Robert stuff.’ I wanted it to feel like Boba stuff,” Rodriguez tells TV Insider. “I came up with a way to film him in a different way than they had been filming [The Mandalorian], to give him a different type of action and movement and attitude and point of view.”

That said, Boba Fett won’t feel entirely different from The Mandalorian, the filmmaker says. “It definitely feels like it’s cut from the same cloth, but it’s a different character and it’s more of an underworld kind of story,” he says. “We definitely have a lot of fun. I mean, there’s a lot going on in this season, it’s a mindblower.

He continues, “So you’ve just got to strap in because I think Boba will be synonymous with having a really great time because it’s a lot of challenges he’s up against and he deals with it in a very unorthodox way.”

Watch the interview above.

The Book of Boba Fett, Wednesdays, Disney+