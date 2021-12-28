Temuera Morrison on ‘Boba Fett’ & Fennec Shand’s Chemistry (VIDEO)

Who doesn’t love a great TV duo? The Book of Boba Fett, the spinoff of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, continues the partnership between stoic bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) first seen in Season 2 of the flagship.

“It’s like Remington Steele,” Morrison tells TV Insider, likening the characters’ bantering to the ’80s detective series starring a pre-James Bond Pierce Brosnan and Stephanie Zimbalist. Of course, this show being in the Star Wars universe, the chemistry won’t be exactly the same.

“We go on a journey in itself and it’s an interesting one,” Morrison says. “I think it’s because of the fact that we were both almost buried in the sand and we could relate [to that], and I needed a confidante.”

Morrison also reports tissues may be necessary for some scenes in the series — and got a tear in his eye talking about Boba’s journey. “He’s had a few chips on his shoulder, but I think there are some real moments.”

The Book of Boba Fett, Series Premiere, Wednesday, December 29, Disney+