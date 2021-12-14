‘Sweet Valley High’ Reboot in the Works at The CW From ‘Gossip Girl’ Team

After turning the Gossip Girl books into a TV phenomenon, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are bringing another young adult series to The CW with Sweet Valley, based on the Sweet Valley High books and the television series.

“Sweet Valley is the town everyone dreams of growing up in. And there’s no better example of that promise than Elizabeth Wakefield. But when her missing twin sister Jessica miraculously returns, it reignites a lifelong rivalry,” reads Deadline’s series description. “It falls to new girl Enid Ruiz to discover that someone (or something) is pulling all the strings, but can she convince the twins that putting their personal war aside is the only way to drag Sweet Valley’s dark roots into the California sunshine?”

First published in 1981 by author Francine Pascal, the series consisted of 181 books over a 20-year run. The books made the leap to the small screen in 1994 with the teen drama of the same name, which starred real-life twins Cynthia and Brittany Daniel and ran for four seasons on syndication and UPN.

Ashely Wigfield, a writer and producer on HBO Max’s Gossip Girl revival, will adapt the new series with executive producers Schwartz and Savage. Sweet Valley marks the trio’s fourth time working together, having previously collaborated on Marvel’s Runaways, Looking for Alaska, and Gossip Girl.

Schwartz and Savage are no strangers to The CW, as they are behind some of the network’s most popular shows, including Dynasty, Nancy Drew, and its upcoming spinoff, Tom Swift. The duo’s Fake Empire will produce with Chernin Entertainment.

Sweet Valley, Series Premiere, TBA, The CW