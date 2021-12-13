‘Servant’ Season 3 Trailer: The Turners Face the Costs of Jericho’s Return (VIDEO)

Can the Turners keep their family whole in M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant Season 3 (premiering Friday, January 21 on Apple TV+)? Based on the trailer, it’s not going to be easy.

While Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean (Toby Kebbell) are more than happy to live life with Jericho — including a party with a toast to “motherhood and new beginnings” — Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), back in the brownstone, knows that the past (the cult) can come back for her at any time. And it seems Dorothy has the concerns.

“None of you can protect me from them,” Leanne argues. “You wouldn’t even know what to look for.” And she doesn’t want to give up what she now has: “This is my home. This is family, and I will not let you take me away from them!”

Plus, Julian (Rupert Grint) tells Dorothy to make peace with Leanne, there are some squatters that may or may not be trouble, and there’s much more eeriness to come, as you can see in the trailer below.

Season 3 picks up three months later, and “things appear to be back to normal,” according to Apple TV+. “Dorothy and Sean dote on Jericho, Julian has a new girlfriend, and Leanne has moved back into the brownstone. With the threat of the cult looming and suspicious visitors staked out in a nearby park, Leanne does everything she can to feel secure — ultimately causing more chaos for the Turner family. As Sean starts trusting in Leanne’s power, Dorothy feels increasingly threatened and worries for Jericho’s safety. While the Turners struggle to keep their family whole, they must come to terms with the costs of Jericho’s return. Be careful what you wish for.”

The 10-episode third season will be released on a weekly basis, beginning with the first episode on Friday, January 21, 2022. Sunita Mani joins the cast for the new season.

Joining Shyamalan as executive producers are Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Ashwin Rajan, and Taylor Latham. M. Night Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes Williams, Celine Held & Logan George, Kitty Green, and Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala are the directors, while Ryan Scott, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson, and Kara Lee Corthon are the writers for Season 3.

Servant, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, January 21, 2022, Apple TV+