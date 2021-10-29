Apple TV+’s ‘Servant’ Releases First Season 3 Teaser & Sets Premiere Date (VIDEO)

M. Night Shyamalan‘s psychological horror series Servant is returning for a third season, and the new teaser promises more dark, terrifying madness.

Season 3 will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 21, and sees the return of Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), Toby Kebbell (Black Mirror), Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones), and Rupert Grint (Snatch), along with new addition Sunita Mani (GLOW). Shyamalan will once again serve as executive producer.

“I’m going to wait right here for them and I’m going to protect my family,” Free’s Leanne Grayson says in the trailer (watch below) before we see her smearing blood across her face.

Created and written by Tony Basgallop (What Remains), Servant follows Dorothy (Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Kebbell), a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy who hire Leanne to be the nanny for their baby son, Jericho. However, Leanne’s arrival unlocks a mysterious force that brings about frightening happenings.

This 10-episode season is directed by Shyamalan and his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan, alongside Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held & Logan George, Kitty Green, and Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala. Exec producers are Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Ashwin Rajan, and Taylor Latham. While Ryan Scott, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson, Kara Lee Corthon, and Ishana Night Shyamalan serve as writers.

Servant debuted on Apple TV+ on November 28, 2019, and received positive reviews from critics and viewers. The second season premiered on January 15, 2021, with Apple quickly renewing the series for a third season. Filming on Season 3 wrapped in June 2021.

