‘Foodtastic’ With Keke Palmer Gets a Visit From a Couple Muppets (VIDEO)

Foodtastic is taking on the Muppets.

The Disney+ food competition series, premiering Wednesday December 15 on Disney+ and hosted by Keke Palmer, is getting a visit from a couple familiar faces — one invited, one not (but very jealous) — in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek. “Someone wants to say hello,” Palmer says to introduce the special guest.

It’s Kermit. “Hello, everybody,” he says. “Sorry I couldn’t be there, Keke, but I just wanted to thank you all for helping Gonzo make this the best Chicken Day ever.” Then Miss Piggy interrupts to ask who he’s talking to and who Keke is. Kermit explains what he’s doing. Watch the video above to see Miss Piggy’s reaction as she gets the whole story.

In “The Muppets” episode, a boutique gift shop owner gets the call of a lifetime from Gonzo, who needs help recreating an ornament from his most cherished holiday, Chicken Day, and he needs it immediately. The three teams of talented food artists will be working to help her make Gonzo’s day more special than ever. Check out exclusive photos below of the artists at work.

Foodtastic is a global competition series in which the participating teams must create extravagant scene work and larger-than-life sculptures made entirely out of food, from vegetables and butter to fruit and cheese. Each episode is rooted in iconic Disney IP and the food-based builds are an extension of that world. FLOUR SHOP founder Amirah Kassem and NYC’s City Cakes founder Chef Benny Rivera serve as food art experts.

Foodtastic, Series Premiere, Wednesday, December 15, Disney+