Peloton Fires Back At HBO Max’s ‘…And Just Like That’ With Funny Commercial

Peloton wasted no time firing back at the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That… after the show’s premiere featured a shock death linked to the exercise brand’s workout cycle.

The first episode of the HBO Max reboot debuted last Thursday, and the end of the episode sees a surprise twist when Mr. Big (Chris Noth) dies after working out on his Peloton bike. While the death was tied to previous heart problems suffered by the character, the sudden passing still came as a shock to viewers — and to Peloton.

Following the episode, the exercise equipment company saw its shares fall 5% on twice their average trading volume, according to Deadline. But Peloton took this in its stride, coming back with a humorous new commercial poking fun at the controversial episode.

In a video posted to social media, Noth and the Peloton instructor who pushed him too far are seen sharing a cozy night by the fire. “To new beginnings,” says Noth, in a callback to another tongue-in-cheek Peloton-related ad featuring ‘Peloton Girl‘ and Ryan Reynolds. Noth then suggests another bike ride, adding, “Life’s too short not to.”

Reynolds, who shared the video on his Twitter feed, provides the voiceover, promoting the health benefits of regular exercise. “And just like that… he’s alive,” reads the video caption.

Meanwhile, fan reaction to the first two episodes of And Just Like That… has been mixed, but one thing people seem to agree on is that the show is sorely missing Kim Cattrall‘s Samantha Jones. Cattrall, who turned down the offer to star in the new series, was certainly aware of the fan appreciation if her recent Twitter “likes” are anything to go by.

Samantha’s absence was explained early in the premiere, with the show noting that she had relocated to London for work and that her “pride got damaged” when Carrie fired her as a publicist.

