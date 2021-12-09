‘The Blacklist’ Sneak Peek: Will Everything Be ‘Fine’ for Cooper? (VIDEO)

Harold Cooper (Harry Lennix) continues to spiral in The Blacklist Season 9 — and who can blame him?

As you’ll recall, a couple episodes ago, Cooper turned to Lew (Danny Mastrogiorgio) to run ballistics on his weapon, following the death of his wife’s lover. And now, in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek at the December 9 episode, “Dr. Roberta Sand, Ph.D.,” Cooper worries just how much the police might know.

Sure, Detective Heber (Mike Houston) might just be covering all sides to prove that he’s not playing favorites and might not truly suspect Cooper. But, “Charlene vouched for me. She lied to give me an alibi. Clearly he doesn’t believe her,” Cooper worries, now that Heber was in his house an hour ago, with a warrant to test his service weapon. All it’ll take is for him to get the ballistics results. “When he does, he’s going to know it was my gun that was used to kill Doug Koster.”

And now is not the time for assurances that he’ll be “fine.” As Cooper recaps, “my wife had an affair with Koster. The day after he’s killed, Heber sees me at the crime scene, my gun’s the murder weapon — in what world does that add up to fine?” Watch the clip above for more.

Also coming up in “Dr. Roberta Sand, Ph.D.,” the Task Force investigates a therapist who may be the key to the resurgence of an organized crime family. Plus, Red (James Spader) conducts an investigation of his own. This episode serves as the fall finale, with the drama returning on January 6.

The Blacklist, Thursdays, 8/7c, NBC