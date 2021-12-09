‘Hawkeye’ First Look: Florence Pugh’s Yelena Seeks Revenge in New Promo (VIDEO)

If you’re still recovering from the latest episode of Marvel’s Disney+ series Hawkeye, you’re not alone, but there’s no time to waste as we give fans an exclusive first look at Yelena Belova’s (Florence Pugh) presence in the show’s upcoming installments.

In the exclusive promo, above, the skilled assassin continues her quest for revenge against Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) who she holds responsible for the death of her “sister,” Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). “I’ve made a whole lot of enemies,” Clint tells Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in the preview.

He goes on to mention that along with “the Tracksuit Mafia” there’s “even a Black Widow” on his tail, alluding to Yelena who is determined in her own mission. “I’m here to kill you, Clint Barton,” Yelena tells Hawkeye as she gets caught up in the ongoing conflict he’s found himself in regarding the Ronin suit, Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), and the Tracksuit Mafia.

Despite her threatening tone and lethal abilities, the teaser appears to also include some of Yelena’s signature humor that was present in her first appearance with Marvel’s Black Widow, which was released earlier this year. In a less buttoned-up ensemble, she displays her knack for quick reflexes as she announces her presence with a lengthy, “hi.”

What will it take for Clint and Kate to keep this new threat at bay? A lot of trick arrows, according to Clint who is seen coming face-to-face with Yelena on the ice rink at Rockefeller Center. See the full teaser, above, and don’t miss more episodes of Hawkeye as they drop over the next two Wednesdays on Disney+.

Hawkeye, New Episodes, Wednesdays, Disney+