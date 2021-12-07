‘The Cleaning Lady’ Cast Previews the Diverse, Unpredictable Drama (VIDEO)

“Sometimes you’ll do anything for family,” Élodie Yung says, and that’s certainly the case for her character in The Cleaning Lady.

Fox’s new midseason drama tells the tale of a single mother who gets dragged into the criminal underworld thanks to her impeccable cleaning skills. “I was a doctor in one of the busiest medical centers in the Philippines, but I agreed to clean because I have a family that needs me,” Thony de la Rosa (Yung) explains in TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the series. Thony will do whatever it takes to save her son’s life, “even if that means working for criminals,” her portrayer says.

Thony came to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her son, only to be failed by the system and pushed into hiding. Rather than be beaten down and marginalized, she becomes a cleaning lady for organized crime — “I can help you make this disappear,” she says to Adan Canto’s Arman Morales — using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld.

“The whole show itself is completely diverse. It’s pretty groundbreaking,” Martha Millan (Fiona de la Rosa) notes. Oliver Hudson (FBI Special Agent Garrett Miller) adds, “there is a cultural aspect to this show that’s touching upon subjects that I don’t think a lot of television shows have really touched on.”

Watch the video above for more from the cast and clips from the series, plus check out the cast photo below.

The series also stars newcomers Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle. Melissa Carter is showrunner, and Miranda Kwok wrote the pilot. Joining them as executive producers are Shay Mitchell, David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega, and Paola Suarez. Michael Offer served as an executive producer on and directed the pilot.

The Cleaning Lady, Series Premiere, Monday, January 3, 2022, 9/8c, Fox