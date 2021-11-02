‘The Cleaning Lady’ Will Do Anything to Keep Her Son Alive in First Promo (VIDEO)

How far will a mother go to save her son? That’s the question for the new Fox midseason drama, The Cleaning Lady, coming in January, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the promo that will air November 2 during Game 6 of the World Series.

“I could help you,” Adan Canto’s character, a lieutenant of a powerful crime syndicate tells the titular character, played by Elodie Yung, as he holds out an envelope of money to her. (Considering what she sees at the beginning of the promo, there are definitely people who want her to keep quiet.) “When it comes to keeping your son alive, it’s not about doing things the right way or the wrong way. Any way you can.”

Watch the promo above to get a look at the crime syndicate, what Yung’s character will be forced to do, some of the scenes that need cleaning up, the authorities after them, and more.

The Cleaning Lady is a thrilling, emotionally-driven character drama that has been adapted from the original Argentinian series. The U.S. version follows Yung’s character, a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. seeking a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But even when the system fails and she’s forced into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. She uses her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld even as she becomes a crime syndicate’s cleaning lady.

The series also stars Oliver Hudson as the FBI agent on the titular character’s tail after Canto’s lieutenant forces her to work for his syndicate.

The Cleaning Lady, Series Premiere, January 2022, Fox